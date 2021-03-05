Tournament time is the time for Georgia State to make its bones

Looking back on a regular season in which Georgia State had three stoppages and nine games cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, Lanier said, “I’d like to see what our team looked like if we didn’t have all the stoppages. I think we can beat a lot of people when at our best.”

And if you happen to be a Tech fan, you may also want to be a Panther backer at least this weekend. A conference tournament title for Georgia State would put a nice dollop of rouge and mascara on that particular “bad loss.”

As always, the 14-5 Panthers, winners of their last six, will require a conference tournament championship to make the NCAA tourney field. That’s three more wins and they’re in, beginning Saturday against the winner of the Arkansas State-Georgia Southern first-round game.

Under Ron Hunter, the Panthers became the only semi-dependable watch in Georgia in March, making the NCAAs three times in the five seasons prior to last season’s COVID washout. Over that same period, Georgia’s had one appearance and Georgia Tech none. Mercer’s epic upset of Duke in the NCAA is now six years old. We’re not exactly traveling Tobacco Road here, people.

The popular and charismatic Hunter moved on to Tulane last season and in came Lanier from his second-chair coach position at Tennessee. He did not bring small goals with him. When Lanier says, “I want these guys to think big; we want to take a big swing,” he’s talking about more than a season-opening victory over that high-major program in town.

Given the reality-warping circumstances of this season, it’s difficult to place any firm expectation on the Panthers. This conference tournament is one of those they-could-win-it-all-handily-or-lose-in-the-opening-game scenarios. No extreme is out of play. Form and reason have taken a vacation in 2020-21.

The hunch is that these Panthers could be pretty good. This is a team with a wire-walker’s balance, all five starters averaging double figures in scoring (overall, the Panthers lead the Sun Belt in scoring at 81 points a game). They have size that must be accounted for in 6-10 Jalen Thomas (third in the league in blocks) and 6-9 Eliel Nsosema (third in rebounding). And the kind of wily guard play that is indispensable in March – senior Corey Allen leads the team in scoring (14.9) and junior Justin Roberts leads in assists (a modest five a game).

Most importantly, they’ve been able to coalesce in the last two weeks behind a little winning streak and gain some sense of the possibilities here. They are feeling as good about themselves as they have at any point of the last four months.

That includes their coach. Lanier was laid low by the virus about a month ago, and as a result had one competitive objective stolen from him. He doesn’t want another taken.

“I had a streak going of 250 straight days of working out, and breaking that routine was hard for me to do psychologically,” he said. “I couldn’t get back into it and that was really rough, even when I wasn’t sick anymore, I couldn’t get myself back into the routine.

“I was going for 365 (straight days of exercise). The fact that it got pulled was really hard for me. I had this goal, you’re competitive and I wanted to win that, and I had to take an L. That was tough.”

Georgia State’s Chuck Norris knockoff reports that his new streak is now at 11 and counting.

And Lanier remains confident he’ll be able to find somewhere to work out in Indiana – where every NCAA tournament game will be played this year – should he and the Panthers be called away there in a couple weeks.