A Saban-less Alabama still Georgia’s white whale

As I type this, Saturday’s Alabama-Georgia game is a go. It’s minute-to-minute. And, barring a quick trip to Lourdes for a miracle or a couple of Hail Mary negative tests in the next 24 hours, Saban will not be involved. That means for Georgia fans, this wrestling match will not have its heel. It will be like watching Star Wars with Darth Vader edited out.

The next coach up at Alabama is offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. As Saban told the Alabama media, he, of course, had “a plan for each coach on the staff as to what might happen.”

“We’ve just got to go from there. Just like if we lose a player, we have to do the same thing,” he said.

Should Sarkisian test positive, does that mean that Nancy Pelosi is next in the line of succession? If so, Madam Speaker, pack a lunch (may we suggest both the ribs and the smoked sausage from Dreamland). For Georgia’s got some settling-up to do with the Crimson Tide.

At last report, thankfully, Saban has not suffered any serious symptoms. Keeping in mind that we’re all friendly rivals here and trying to put this college football thing in some perspective, every Bulldogs fan should wish him a safe, swift journey back to negativity.

As to how his possible absence will affect this very large game with Georgia, I would suggest perhaps not as much nor not in the way many Bulldogs fans would like.

It’s unlikely that Saban’s assistants have all been off playing golf while he has been running the program. Immersed in the cult of Saban, they should have a very good idea of what the head guy would like to call on third-and-short.

As for the players, don’t you know they will be further motivated to win one for coach. Doesn’t everyone want to prove to dad he can do this without him?

The last count I saw, former assistants are 0-21 against Saban. He just goes down the row of desks and raps all their knuckles with a ruler.

That’s a number former assistant Kirby Smart literally laughs at. “What’s everybody’s record against coach Saban?” the Georgia coach mused earlier this week. “Everybody makes it about the assistants. I always laugh because I don’t know anybody the last 10 years who had a real good record against him. It’s not something I focus on.”

Here is a perfectly good chance for Smart to break that stranglehold, and Saban won’t be there. Just like that, an asterisk, like a barnacle to a tanker, looks for a place to attach.

Should, then, a Georgia win count as any kind of breakthrough if the man himself is farther away from Bryant-Denny Stadium than his statue out on the Walk of Champions?

Of course, it should.

If you beat Nick Saban’s team, you have beaten Nick Saban.