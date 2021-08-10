Family says former Auburn linebacker died due to COVID-19

Known as “Tree” to his teammates, Ogletree was part of Auburn's title teams from 1987-89. He was a co-captain in 1989 and led that team with 11 sacks in addition to 113 tackles.

Ogletree played briefly in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals before returning to Auburn and completing his degree in business management. He worked in sales, marketing and management with Georgia Power while also serving as pastor of Greater Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Milner, Georgia.