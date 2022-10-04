Falcons rookies Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone work to develop their games

Ebiketie, who has recorded a solo tackle in each of the first four games of his career, has played well -- much to the satisfaction of coach Arthur Smith.

“Arnold, he’s flashed. There are a lot of (different situations) that are being thrown at him,” Smith said Friday. “(I’ve) been pleased. He’s been taking a lot more snaps early. AK’s great.”

Malone, who had 32.5 sacks in five seasons at Western Kentucky, has seen most of his play in special teams, but Smith expects him to see increased time as the season progresses -- the developmental scheme that he has employed throughout his tenure with the Falcons.

“(Malone’s) probably gonna have more of an impact in special teams, but we’ll get him in there,” Smith said of Malone’s progression this season. “He’s probably gonna be more like Richie (Grant), being behind Zo (Lorenzo Carter). Doesn’t mean he’ll be exactly like Richie, but that’s something you’re gonna know (later on).”

Outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said both rookies have the tools necessary to be successful in the NFL, referring to them as “tough,” “talented” and “willing.” Open-minded players are most equipped to thrive consistently in the Falcons’ schemes, according to Monachino.

Furthermore, he wants to help them get to where they want to be long term, because of how willing they are to do whatever it takes.

“Both of those guys need to take steps over the next days to become something. We’re always in the process of that,” Monachino said of his thoughts on the young guys. “Those guys have an idea of what they want to become. But, as young players, sometimes they don’t know how to get there. So, that’s my job.”

Ebiketie’s focus is more on his current role with the team, which is to be expected of a first-year player with such a prominent role. Yet, he still has a goal to grow each and every week.

“I’m focused on right now, practicing and performing on the field,” Ebiketie said. “But, it really just comes down to being a dominant player every down and obviously being a dominant rusher.”

For Malone, he is still miles from where he wants to go. He said he wants to be “a good overall player that can do everything.” He understands his youth and wants to be a “sponge” in the locker room as he learns the ins and outs of being a NFL player.

To get to each of their individual goals in the grand scheme of the Falcons’ goals, Monachino has a growth-focused plan set for them each week.

“There’s technique involved that they’ve haven’t (already) been coached before,” Monachino said of where his players need to go. “They’ve gotta ramp up the consistency that they play that technique with because they’re all gonna do it. They’re gonna do it every now and then. The first week, they may have done it five times out of 15 snaps. The next week, they’ve gotta do it 10 times. The third week, they better do it all 15 times. That’s where we are. We’re wrapping that up. They’re starting to see the importance of the details.”

In conjunction with Monachino’s leadership, Lorenzo Carter -- the longest-tenured outside linebacker on the Falcons’ roster -- has served as a mentor to the younger guys like Ebiketie and Malone. He focuses on keeping the pressure on them and making sure they’re ready to go week in and week out.

“(My role is) just to set the tone,” Carter said. “We got the right group of guys in the (linebacker group). We got guys that are gone work hard and do whatever they gotta do to win.”