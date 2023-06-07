BreakingNews
Voter challenger rejected for seat on Fulton County election board
Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jusaun Holt transfers to Kennesaw State

Sports
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Former Georgia guard Jusaun Holt transferred to Kennesaw State.

Holt played for Owls coach Antoine Pettway for one season at Alabama before he transferred to Georgia for this past season.

A 6-foot-7 guard from Roswell, Holt started in 11 games in his one season in Athens. He finished second on the team in steals with 31 and averaged 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

“Jusaun is a kid I’ve known since I recruited him to Alabama out of high school,” Pettway said in a statement released by KSU. “He comes from a really great family. … He has two years of valuable experience playing in the SEC, and will bring size, athleticism, and physicality to the wing position. From coaching him for a year, I know he brings great competitiveness to practices and games.”

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

