East Tennessee State ninth in NCAA golf after clubs were mishandled by Delta this week

The East Tennessee State golf team is tied for ninth along with Notre Dame and Texas.

By AJC Sports
Updated 48 minutes ago

Georgia Tech is fourth and East Tennessee State is tied for ninth after Friday’s first round at the NCAA Golf Championship in Carlsbad, Calif.

Earlier in the week, East Tennessee State complained on social media after Delta Air Lines ground crews were caught on video tossing their golf bags on the tarmac in San Diego.

East Tennessee State‘s golf team posted a video on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, showing a baggage handler flinging golf club bags from an airplane conveyor belt onto the ground, where another baggage handler picked them up and loaded them onto a cart.

“Nice of @Delta to handle our clubs with such care...” the team wrote in the post Tuesday, with apparent sarcasm.

Atlanta-based Delta apologized on X on Wednesday.

Virginia and Arizona are tied for the lead. Both are two shots over par at 290.

The Jackets are two shots back at 4-over-par 292. East Tennessee State is six shots off the lead at 8-over 296.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

