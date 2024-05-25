East Tennessee State ninth in NCAA golf after clubs were mishandled by Delta this week

Georgia Tech is fourth and East Tennessee State is tied for ninth after Friday’s first round at the NCAA Golf Championship in Carlsbad, Calif.

Earlier in the week, East Tennessee State complained on social media after Delta Air Lines ground crews were caught on video tossing their golf bags on the tarmac in San Diego.

East Tennessee State‘s golf team posted a video on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, showing a baggage handler flinging golf club bags from an airplane conveyor belt onto the ground, where another baggage handler picked them up and loaded them onto a cart.