Dream fall to Aces, McCoughtry

Alexis Jones' 3-pointer with seven minutes to go before halftime brought the Dream to 28-26. But Hamby countered with a layup, and her basket triggered a 12-1 run over the next three minutes from which Atlanta never recovered. Lindsay Allen forced a turnover in the backcourt with a steal of Blake Dietrick and converted the layup at the buzzer for a 47-35 lead at intermission. A 30-point third quarter extended the lead to 77-54.

Kayla McBride scored 14 for the Aces (1-1), Angel McCoughtry (formerly of the Dream) added 12 and Allen 11. The Aces had a 47-25 rebounding advantage.