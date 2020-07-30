Breaking News

Dream fall to Aces, McCoughtry

Atlanta Dream center Elizabeth Williams led the team with 12 points in loss to Aces in Breadenton, Fla.
Credit: AP

State Sports Report | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla. — Aja Wilson had 21 points with 11 rebounds and Dearica Hamby scored 20 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 100-70 on Wednesday night.

Alexis Jones' 3-pointer with seven minutes to go before halftime brought the Dream to 28-26. But Hamby countered with a layup, and her basket triggered a 12-1 run over the next three minutes from which Atlanta never recovered. Lindsay Allen forced a turnover in the backcourt with a steal of Blake Dietrick and converted the layup at the buzzer for a 47-35 lead at intermission. A 30-point third quarter extended the lead to 77-54.

Kayla McBride scored 14 for the Aces (1-1), Angel McCoughtry (formerly of the Dream) added 12 and Allen 11. The Aces had a 47-25 rebounding advantage.

Elizabeth Williams led Atlanta (1-1) with 16 points. The Dream shot 5 of 28 from 3-point range.

