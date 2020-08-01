Dream defeat Liberty; Ionescu injured

Rookie Chennedy Carter added 17 points and Monique Billings had eight points and 15 rebounds for Atlanta.

Rookie Jazmine Jones scored a season-high 20 points to lead New York and Clarendon scored 16. Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, left in the second quarter due to a left ankle injury and did not return. She had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 12 minutes.