Dream defeat Liberty; Ionescu injured

Atlanta Dream center Elizabeth Williams sets up for a shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla.
Credit: AP

Sports | 57 minutes ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — Betnijah Laney scored a career-high 30 points and the Atlanta Dream beat New York 84-78 Friday night in a game in which the Liberty lost top draft pick Sabrina Ionescu to an ankle injury in the second quarter.

Rookie Chennedy Carter added 17 points and Monique Billings had eight points and 15 rebounds for Atlanta.

Rookie Jazmine Jones scored a season-high 20 points to lead New York and Clarendon scored 16. Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, left in the second quarter due to a left ankle injury and did not return. She had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 12 minutes.

