Does John Abraham belong in the Hall of Fame?.The former Falcon didn’t make it to the list of 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.He was drafted by the Jets in the first round (13th overall) in 2000 out of South Carolina.Abraham played for the Falcons from 2004-2014.He was picked up in a trade with the Jets in 2005 in a shrewd move by general manager Rich McKay. .Abraham finished with 133.5 sacks, went to five Pro Bowls and was selected All-Pro twice..But Atlanta's dominant pass rusher was notably underrated.He was passed over for the Pro Bowl in 2008 despite having 16.5 sacks, the third-most in the league that season. .He's still considered one of the best to ever play defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons