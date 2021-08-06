Dante Fowler returns to training with Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons added one high-profile player to the practice field Friday with defensive end Dante Fowler off the reserve/COVID-19 list and back to active duty.
Fowler was placed on the COVID list July 29 and was one of a handful of Falcons players who missed the start of training camp as a result. He was cleared for full activity Friday.
Signed to a three-year deal before last season by the Falcons in hopes of improving an anemic pass rush, Fowler, who posted 11.5 sacks with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, had but three in 2020.
During the offseason he restructured his deal to a more incentive-driven one. With that comes the incentive to get in as much good work as possible during a training camp with new a defensive coordinator in Dean Pees and a new system.