Dante Fowler returns to training with Falcons

Fowler was placed on the COVID list July 29 and was one of a handful of Falcons players who missed the start of training camp as a result. He was cleared for full activity Friday.

Signed to a three-year deal before last season by the Falcons in hopes of improving an anemic pass rush, Fowler, who posted 11.5 sacks with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, had but three in 2020.