Costly mistake takes ex-Jacket Tringale out of PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO — Former Georgia Tech star Cameron Tringale has been disqualified from the PGA Championship for signing an incorrect scorecard.
Tringale bogeyed the par-3 eighth hole on Friday but put himself down for a 3. The PGA said Tringale returned to the scoring area after realizing his mistake, but it was too late.
Rule 3.3(b)3 dictates that if a player signs for a higher score than he actually shot, the higher score stands. But if he signs for a lower score, he is disqualified.
Tringale shot 3 over in the first round. Even with a properly scored 69 on Friday, he was projected to miss the cut at plus-2.
It’s the second time Tringale has been disqualified for an incorrect scorecard. Six years ago at Valhalla, it looked as though he whiffed on a short putt on the 11th hole of the final round. His playing partner, Matt Jones, asked him about it, and Tringale said there wasn’t any intent to hit the putt. But after thinking about it for a few days, Tringale eliminated any questions about it and disqualified himself.