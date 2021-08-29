ajc logo
Coming to Atlanta: Field set for Tour Championship

Patrick Cantlay tees off from the fifth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (Julio Cortez/AP)
Patrick Cantlay tees off from the fifth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Credit: Julio Cortez

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The field and starting scores for the 30 golfers who have qualified for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club is set after Sunday’s final round of the BMW Championship. The FedEx Cup playoff finale begins Thursday.

1. Patrick Cantlay -10

2. Tony Finau - 8

3. Bryson DeChambeau -7

4. Jon Rahm - 6

5. Cameron Smith -5

6. Justin Thomas -4

7. Harris English -4

8. Abraham Ancer -4

9. Jordan Spieth -4

10. Sam Burns -4

11. Collin Morikawa -3

12. Sungjae Im -3

13. Viktor Hovland -3

14. Louis Oosthuizen -3

15. Dustin Johnson -3

16. Rory McIlroy -2

17. Xander Schauffele -2

18. Jason Kokrak -2

19. Kevin Na -2

20. Brooks Koepka -2

21. Corey Conners -1

22. Hideki Matsuyama -1

23. Stewart Cink -1

24. Joaquin Niemann -1

25. Scottie Scheffler -1

26. Daniel Berger Even

27. Erik van Rooyen Even

28. Sergio Garcia Even

29. Billy Horschel Even

30. Patrick Reed Even

