Coming to Atlanta: Field set for Tour Championship

The field and starting scores for the 30 golfers who have qualified for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club is set after Sunday’s final round of the BMW Championship. The FedEx Cup playoff finale begins Thursday.
1. Patrick Cantlay -10
2. Tony Finau - 8
3. Bryson DeChambeau -7
4. Jon Rahm - 6
5. Cameron Smith -5
6. Justin Thomas -4
7. Harris English -4
8. Abraham Ancer -4
9. Jordan Spieth -4
10. Sam Burns -4
11. Collin Morikawa -3
12. Sungjae Im -3
13. Viktor Hovland -3
14. Louis Oosthuizen -3
15. Dustin Johnson -3
16. Rory McIlroy -2
17. Xander Schauffele -2
18. Jason Kokrak -2
19. Kevin Na -2
20. Brooks Koepka -2
21. Corey Conners -1
22. Hideki Matsuyama -1
23. Stewart Cink -1
24. Joaquin Niemann -1
25. Scottie Scheffler -1
26. Daniel Berger Even
27. Erik van Rooyen Even
28. Sergio Garcia Even
29. Billy Horschel Even
30. Patrick Reed Even