Safety Nick Turner becomes Georgia Tech’s 15th commitment

Georgia Tech secured its 15th commitment for the 2020 signing class with a safety from the alma mater of Yellow Jackets defenders Tre Swilling and Bruce Jordan-Swilling. Nick Turner, a safety from Brother Martin High in New Orleans, announced his decision to accept a scholarship offer from Tech on Thursday.

Turner made two visits to Tech’s campus since late May, leading to his decision. Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 797 player in the country (247Sports Composite), Turner also listed scholarship offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Baylor and Houston.

Listed at 6-foot and 184 pounds, Turner offers uncommon speed to the Jackets. At a combine event in March, he was timed in the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds. His highlight video showcases his speed and also an ability to get to the ball.

He is the first safety and ninth defensive player to commit to coach Geoff Collins’ 2020 class. Turner represents the fifth state from which Collins and his staff have received a commitment, following Georgia (nine), Florida (three) and Alabama and Virginia (one each).

Support real journalism. Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution today. See offers.

Your subscription to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution funds in-depth reporting and investigations that keep you informed. Thank you for supporting real journalism.