Georgia Tech pulls upset of N.C. State

The Yellow Jackets held their composure, answering basket for basket, and earned one of the more significant road wins of coach Josh Pastner’s tenure, a 63-61 win over N.C. State at PNC Arena.

With Tech down 61-60, guard Jose Alvarado took an inbounds pass with 6.1 seconds left and drove the length of the court, passing off to center James Banks for a dunk with a foul with 1.4 seconds left. Banks made the ensuing free throw for the final lead. N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Tech shot 58.1 percent for the game, helping the Jackets overcome 16 turnovers, 12 in the first half.

Banks led the Jackets with 19 points on 8-for-8 shooting from the field to go with nine rebounds. Forward Moses Wright, making his return to his hometown, scored 18 with eight rebounds and playing 39 minutes.

Tech (14-17 overall, 6-12 ACC) earned the fourth ACC road win in Pastner’s three seasons. The Jackets’ league road wins with Pastner as coach now include two over N.C. State (2017 and 2019), Pittsburgh (2018) and Syracuse (2019). It builds on the Jackets’ overtime win over Boston College on Sunday.

The Jackets will be off until the first round of the ACC tournament Tuesday in Charlotte. With the win, Tech could be as high as the No. 10 seed.

N.C. State (20-10, 8-9) suffered a loss that could be ruinous for its hopes to make it into the NCAA tournament.