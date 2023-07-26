College football countdown - 31 days: Five more schools up at ACC Kickoff

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

ACC Kickoff continues with Day 2 in Charlotte today.

Here is the schedule:

*Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi with players quarterback Phil Jurkovec, defensive back MJ Devonshire and offensive lineman Matt Goncalves from 10-10:30 a.m.

*Duke coach Mike Elko with players quarterback Riley Leonard, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and offensive lineman Jacob Monk from 11-11:30 a.m.

*Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry with players tight end Nick Gallo, defensive tackle Josh Fuga and wide receiver Ali Jennings from 12:45-1:15 p.m.

*Florida State coach Mike Norvell with players quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and linebacker Kalen DeLoach from 1:30-2 p.m.

*Virginia coach Tony Elliott with players quarterback Tony Muskett, defensive end Chico Bennett and running back Perris Jones from 2:30-3 p.m.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.