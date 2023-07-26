College football countdown - 31 days: Five more schools up at ACC Kickoff

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By AJC Sports
42 minutes ago
X

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

ACC Kickoff continues with Day 2 in Charlotte today.

Here is the schedule:

*Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi with players quarterback Phil Jurkovec, defensive back MJ Devonshire and offensive lineman Matt Goncalves from 10-10:30 a.m.

*Duke coach Mike Elko with players quarterback Riley Leonard, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and offensive lineman Jacob Monk from 11-11:30 a.m.

*Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry with players tight end Nick Gallo, defensive tackle Josh Fuga and wide receiver Ali Jennings from 12:45-1:15 p.m.

*Florida State coach Mike Norvell with players quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and linebacker Kalen DeLoach from 1:30-2 p.m.

*Virginia coach Tony Elliott with players quarterback Tony Muskett, defensive end Chico Bennett and running back Perris Jones from 2:30-3 p.m.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Atlanta means everything’: Christopher Eubanks wins as he’s embraced at Atlanta Open2h ago

Credit: TNS

Ga. donors seek to boost Trump rivals, but he still dominates state fundraising
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Actions News

TORPY: Clarkston, the Ellis Island of the South, not welcoming to police
1h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
14h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
14h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: More heat and Code Orange air quality alert still in effect
42m ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Former Wheeler star Jaylen Brown becomes highest-paid player in NBA history
14h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
17h ago
College football countdown - 32 days: ACC Media Days kicks off
22h ago
Featured

PBS explores Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate carving for ‘Iconic America’
13h ago
Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top