College football countdown -- 14 days: Realignment talk slows, for now

College football expansion, a never-ending pursuit of money and ego-gratification, seemed to settle down in the past few days with the news that ACC can’t secure the votes to add Stanford and Cal, despite the self-serving wants of Notre Dame.

That doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

It does seems strange that the ACC is being held up by schools, with the exception of Clemson, that haven’t won anything in football, the sport driving this expansion, in a decade. Florida State last competed for a national title in 2013. Before that, it was 1999. Miami hasn’t competed for a national title in two decades with its last win in 2001. North Carolina seems to always think it’s going to be good in football, but seldom does anything of consequence. Clemson is the only of the ACC schools that has been selected to compete in the national championship playoff in the past eight years. FSU made the first in 2014-15. Oh, and Notre Dame hasn’t won a title since 1988 but still wants to be an influencer despite being an independent.

It’s a little strange.

But if not the ACC, it seems that the Mountain West or perhaps the American Athletic would be more than happy to absorb the two schools, along with Pac-whatever brethren Oregon State and Washington State.