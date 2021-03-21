X

What teams advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16?

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) is defended by Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (left) and Lucas Williamson during the first half their second round game at the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Paul Sancya/AP)
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) is defended by Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (left) and Lucas Williamson during the first half their second round game at the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

College Basketball | 49 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58

The first No. 1 seed is out of the NCAA Tournament. Eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago stunned Illinois, the top seed in the Midwest, 71-58 on Sunday.

Explore2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, TV times

Center Cameron Krutwig had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Lucas Williamson chipped in 14 points as the Ramblers led throughout, much of it by double digits.

Illinois’ inside-out duo of center Kofi Cockburn and guard Ayo Dosunmu combined for 30 points, three assists and 11 rebounds, not enough to overcome the pesky Ramblers, who snared 12 steals.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.