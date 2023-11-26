Chilly second-half shooting end Georgia State’s win streak

Georgia State (3-3) was led by Toneari Lane with 12 points, but the sophomore transfer, who scored a career-high in each of the past two games, did not score in the second half. Lane was 4-for-5 on 3-pointers in the first half and missed all four field-goal attempts in the second half.

Jay’Den Turner had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Leslie Nkereuwem had nine points and 11 rebounds. Dwon Odom scored eight points, all in the second half, but fouled out with 2:40 remaining in the game and his team behind by only two points.

The score was tied at 53-53 when Charlotte’s Jackson Threadgill came up with a steal and drove for a breakaway dunk. It was the beginning of a 10-0 run from which Georgia State could not recover.

Georgia State used an 11-0 run and a 7-0 run to take a 37-26 lead at halftime. The 49ers scored the first 12 points of the second half, part of 17-2 run, that changed the momentum. Charlotte won it at the line by going 10-for-11 in the final 5:17.

Charlotte (4-2) was led by Lu’cye Patterson with 23 points and Dishon Jackson with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Georgia State is off until Dec. 2, when it plays at Kennesaw State. The Panthers return home Dec. 4 to host Middle Georgia State.