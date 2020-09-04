Brookwood 40, Dacula 34 4OT

After matching touchdowns in the first overtime, Dacula had 28-21 lead when Efford scored from the 3. The Broncos were backed into a corner on their turn after a procedure penalty negated a touchdown pass and was magnified with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. But on fourth down from the 20, Dylan Lonergan hit tight end Stone Bonner for a stunning touchdown.

“It was miraculous for us,” Jones said. “It was a miracle play to extend the game, another one in the back of the end zone and our defense …”

After Brookwood scored on the first play of the third OT, it was Dacula’s turn to use some magic. The ball was snapped through the legs of quarterback Blaine Jenkins and forced the Falcons to start at the 31. But a 21-yard run by Jenkins on third down gave the Falcons some life and they scored on Efford’s 1-yard run.

“Tonight was crazy,” Morrissette said. “We came out here too big-headed and thought we were going to roll over them. They came out and played a great game, but we got it at the end of the day. That’s all that mattered.”

Lonergan completed 28 of 44 passes for 415 yards and four touchdowns. Morrissette caught 12 passes for 219 yards.

“This game shows that when it comes down to it, at the end of the game we’ve got what it takes,” Morrissette said.

Dacula was on the march midway in the first quarter, but the threat ended when Brookwood’s Trey Staley came up with a nice interception at the 23.

The Broncos didn’t waste the opportunity. On the next play Lonergan hit Morrissette on a slant and he outran the Dacula defense for a 77-yard touchdown.

The Broncos retained the momentum on their next possession, but had it quickly turn the other way. Lonergan connected with Sam M’Bake on the sideline. Through adept footwork and effort, M’Bake advanced the ball 30 yards, only to have it stripped by Dacula’s Colin Seymour and recovered by J.J. Jenkins at the 10.

Dacula got the break it needed early in the second period when Kaleb Edwards intercepted a pass at the 11. The Falcons finally got their offense in gear and drove 89 yards in seven plays, the biggest a 47-yard pass from Blaine Jenkins to T.J. Young. Edwards completed the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to tie the game. It remained 7-7 at halftime.