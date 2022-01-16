Braves spend big money on teen prospect from Venezuela

The Braves have signed infielder Diego Benitez, No. 10 on MLB.com’s Top 50 International Prospects list, to a $2.5 million deal.The 17-year-old shortstop is from Barquisimeto, Venezuela.He will first compete in the Braves Minor League ranks.Benitez, who is 6-foot-1 and around 180 pounds, was ranked as the 10th best international prospect by MLB.com.Benitez has been compared to a young Manny Machado.MLB.com say he's a good hitter but needs to work on plate discipline and pitch recognition while in the minors.He was among 14 international players the Braves signed over the weekend