Bill Thorn extends AJC Peachtree Road Race streak to 52

Thorn’s Peachtree attempt was complicated by a fall he suffered in June. On Sunday, he used a walker that allowed him to stand upright as he completed his course. Thorn walked with his daughter, Cheryl Thrasher, and a neighbor and was joined at points by other neighbors.

“I had apprehension in the beginning, and my daughter even said after it was over that she had thoughts about me not being able to finish it,” Thorn said. “But, anyway, we got it done. And I appreciate all you people who boost me and stand up for me because y’all are part of it, and it makes this whole thing go.”