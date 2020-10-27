Will possibility of missing MLS playoffs be spark Atlanta United needs?

Glass, who typically defends the players and tries to express optimism before and after every game, has admitted a few times that he doesn’t know why the team can’t show urgency from the first minute.

“When we went behind the other night, you saw a real determination,” Glass said. “We were unfortunate not to get 1 or 3 points the other night. If that urgency is there from minute 1, you give yourself a better opportunity.”

Midfielder Jake Mulraney described the on-off switch being stuff in off as “confusing.”

“Hopefully, that could be the reason that makes us tick from the start,” he said of the team’s view outside of the playoffs.

Scoring the first goal would be a sign that team is switched on. It is 5-0-0 when it scores first and 0-11-2 when it concedes first.

To try to help the team find those crucial first goals, Glass said he showed them video of some of the times the players have gotten into good positions on offense only for something to break down in the final sequence. He said a lot of those moments came against D.C. United. It could be a run not made, a pass not seen or a poor decision by the person the ball.

Mulraney said the team has more than enough talent and should be getting more shots on goal. Atlanta United’s 71 shots on goal are tied for third-fewest in MLS. Its 19 goals are tied for second-fewest.

“I see it day in and day out,” Mulraney said. “We should be scoring more goals, yeah.”

Glass did something similar with a vide review after a 2-1 loss at Inter Miami on September 19 when the defense kept committing small mistakes that when added together were resulting in goals for opponents. The team responded by defeating Dallas 1-0 in its next game.

“We are hopeful that the positive side of things can come out in the attack and the players can show what they are really about when games are on the line and the season’s on the line,” he said.

-

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Orlando (8-3-8), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Sunday vs. Cincinnati (4-12-4), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (10-4-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

―

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com