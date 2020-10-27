A look at Atlanta United’s offense by the numbers during this MLS season:
0.10
Goals per shots, tied for fifth-fewest in MLS.
2
Penalty kicks attempts, tied for third-fewest in MLS.
3.45
Shots on target per 90 minutes, tied for fourth-fewest in MLS.
8.9
Shots per 90 minutes, tied for second-fewest in MLS.
11.4
Expected assists, tied for second fewest in MLS.
15
Assists, tied for fourth-fewest in MLS.
15.9
Non-penalty expected goals, tied for fewest in MLS.
17.5
Expected goals, fewest in MLS.
19
Goals, tied for third-fewest in MLS.
32
Goal-creation attempts, tied for fourth-fewest in MLS. A goal-creation attempt is a sequence of two actions that directly lead to a shot.
38.8
Shots on target percentage, fifth-best in MLS.
54
Crosses into penalty area, most in MLS.
69
Shots on target, tied for fourth-fewest in MLS.
178
Shots, tied for second-fewest in MLS.
287
Shot-creation attempts, tied for third-fewest in MLS. A shot-creation attempt is a sequence of two actions that directly lead to a shot.
370
Touches in opponents' penalty box, tied for sixth-fewest in MLS.
2,999
Touches in attacking third, 13th fewest in MLS.