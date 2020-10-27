Atlanta United’s offense: By the numbers

11.4

Expected assists, tied for second fewest in MLS.

15

Assists, tied for fourth-fewest in MLS.

15.9

Non-penalty expected goals, tied for fewest in MLS.

17.5

Expected goals, fewest in MLS.

19

Goals, tied for third-fewest in MLS.

32

Goal-creation attempts, tied for fourth-fewest in MLS. A goal-creation attempt is a sequence of two actions that directly lead to a shot.

38.8

Shots on target percentage, fifth-best in MLS.

54

Crosses into penalty area, most in MLS.

69

Shots on target, tied for fourth-fewest in MLS.

178

Shots, tied for second-fewest in MLS.

287

Shot-creation attempts, tied for third-fewest in MLS. A shot-creation attempt is a sequence of two actions that directly lead to a shot.

370

Touches in opponents' penalty box, tied for sixth-fewest in MLS.

2,999

Touches in attacking third, 13th fewest in MLS.

Stats are from fbref.com