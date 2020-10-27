X

Atlanta United’s offense: By the numbers

October 24, 2020 Atlanta - D.C. United's goalkeeper Bill Hamid (24) blocks the corner kick during the second half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, October 24, 2020. D.C. United won 2-1 over the Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United Blog | 45 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A look at Atlanta United’s offense by the numbers during this MLS season:

0.10

Goals per shots, tied for fifth-fewest in MLS.

2

Penalty kicks attempts, tied for third-fewest in MLS.

3.45

Shots on target per 90 minutes, tied for fourth-fewest in MLS.

8.9

Shots per 90 minutes, tied for second-fewest in MLS.

11.4

Expected assists, tied for second fewest in MLS.

15

Assists, tied for fourth-fewest in MLS.

15.9

Non-penalty expected goals, tied for fewest in MLS.

17.5

Expected goals, fewest in MLS.

19

Goals, tied for third-fewest in MLS.

32

Goal-creation attempts, tied for fourth-fewest in MLS. A goal-creation attempt is a sequence of two actions that directly lead to a shot.

38.8

Shots on target percentage, fifth-best in MLS.

54

Crosses into penalty area, most in MLS.

69

Shots on target, tied for fourth-fewest in MLS.

178

Shots, tied for second-fewest in MLS.

287

Shot-creation attempts, tied for third-fewest in MLS. A shot-creation attempt is a sequence of two actions that directly lead to a shot.

370

Touches in opponents' penalty box, tied for sixth-fewest in MLS.

2,999

Touches in attacking third, 13th fewest in MLS.

Stats are from fbref.com

About the Author

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.