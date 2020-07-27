What does Atlanta United want in its next manager?

But it finds itself in an unfamiliar spot. It has lost a team-record four consecutive games and hasn’t scored a goal in almost 400 minutes. It hasn’t played in front of 70,000 since March and may not be able to do so again until next season because of COVID-19 precautions.

Still, the team is 2-3-0 and still above the red line in the standings for a playoff spot with games remaining. MLS hasn’t announced the schedule after its tournament, but Eales is anticipating many games.

The team Monday named Stephen Glass as its interim manager. Glass formerly managed Atlanta United 2.

“(They) will energize the squad,” Eales said of Glass and his staff. “Players understand they have to step it up as well. They will give him performances that we come to expect of Atlanta United.”

Eales said there is no deadline to make the next hire because he is confident in Glass. Eales said a consulting firm won’t be used nor will the players be consulted because he said it’s a club decision.

“We have a great squad that many, many coaches would love to have,” he said. “Now there’s a chance to work together and start delivering on that.”

Eales said that he and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra have been approached by numerous candidates. Eales declined to name any of them or confirm any speculative candidates.

In addition to aggressive tactics and without naming players, Eales acknowledged that it will be important for the next manager to put the team’s remaining healthy Designated Players (Pity Martinez and Ezequiel Barco) in spots to succeed. He said he thinks Glass can do that.

“This is a circumstance where we all agree as a club that we have to be better,” Eales said. “It’s the expectation of the club, expectation of the fans. We wall want to be better. Players have hunger to do what they love and show passion and show performances that we have come to expect from Atlanta United.”

