Two Atlanta United players called up by U.S. men’s national team

Bello, a 19-year-old native of Douglasville, has five appearances for the U.S. under manager Gregg Berhalter. Bello has 52 appearances for Atlanta United, including a career-high 29 with a goal and career-high three assists, this season. He was signed as a Homegrown player the club before the 2018 season. Team Vice President Carlos Bocanegra recently affirmed that Bello is of interest to clubs in Europe.

Lennon, 24, has 20 appearances for the U.S. youth teams but has yet to appear for the U.S. senior team. Lennon was acquired by Atlanta United in a trade with Real Salt Lake before the 2020 season. Lennon has 55 appearances for the Five Stripes as part of 141 appearances in MLS. He had a career-high six assists this season.