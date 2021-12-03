Two Atlanta United players called up by U.S. men’s national team

Atlanta United fullbacks George Bello and Brooks Lennon were called up by the U.S. men’s national team for its friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18 in Carson, Calif.
Bello, a 19-year-old native of Douglasville, has five appearances for the U.S. under manager Gregg Berhalter. Bello has 52 appearances for Atlanta United, including a career-high 29 with a goal and career-high three assists, this season. He was signed as a Homegrown player the club before the 2018 season. Team Vice President Carlos Bocanegra recently affirmed that Bello is of interest to clubs in Europe.
Lennon, 24, has 20 appearances for the U.S. youth teams but has yet to appear for the U.S. senior team. Lennon was acquired by Atlanta United in a trade with Real Salt Lake before the 2020 season. Lennon has 55 appearances for the Five Stripes as part of 141 appearances in MLS. He had a career-high six assists this season.
Both Bello and Lennon are attacking fullbacks or wingbacks but do their jobs differently. Lennon typically stays outside, from where he will deliver crosses. His 70 Key Passes were tied for seventh-most in the league this season. Bello typically likes to cut inside with underlapping runs and attack the goal. He had a career-high 29 shots this season. That total was among the highest for MLS defenders.
The U.S. will have another camp in January ahead of its World Cup qualifying games against El Salvador on Jan. 27, Canada on Jan. 30 and Honduras on Feb. 2.
The roster
Name (club; appearances/goals)
GOALKEEPERS (3): John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)
DEFENDERS (11): George Bello (Atlanta United; 5/0), Justin Che (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville City; 0/0), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC; 0/0), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution; 1/0), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 21/3), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United; 0/0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 1/0), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 22/2)
MIDFIELDERS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 44/2), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 29/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 15/0)
FORWARDS (7): Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich II/GER; 0/0), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 4/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 39/10), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 6/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 65/14).
