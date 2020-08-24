Trio of Atlanta United players perform well in first starts for Glass

Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon, center right, and Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy, left, battle for the ball during the first half Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Lennon, who played right wingback under de Boer, moved into a wide midfielder role on the right that enabled him to get forward more because Franco Escobar played behind him as the fullback. Lennon had one shot and completed 84 percent of his passes.

“It felt great to play as a winger,” Lennon said. “That’s normally where I’ve played my whole life. I felt very comfortable there and it’s a good position for me.”

Lennon said that Glass, who played as winger as a pro at clubs such as Newcastle and Aberdeen, has helped him by being very specific with his instruction. They discuss the runs that Lennon is supposed to make in the opponent’s final one-third and when to stay out wide.

“Every day he pushes me to do the things, which I’ve been trying to do,” Lennon said.

Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes (left) just beats FC Cincinnati midfielder Adrien Regattin to the ball during a 2-1 Atlanta United victory Saturday, March 8, 2020, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Though not in an entirely new position because he has played on the left side of a three-man centerback grouping, Walkes was another player who was praised by Glass and Guzan for his performance in Saturday’s victory.

Right-footed but playing left centerback in a four-man back line for the first time, Walkes helped the team post its first shutout in the league this season. Glass said Walkes deserves his place in the team because he is training well and is in great condition.

Walkes said repetition is what is helping him train his body to turn and move in ways that make it easier to play the position. As a right-footed player, when he receives the ball, the body’s natural indication is to open toward the middle of the field and make passes in that direction. That can be dangerous if the pass isn’t accurate. Walkes completed 89 percent of his passes against Nashville. The team average was 85 percent.

“It takes some guts because you have to be brave,” Guzan said. “You have to be willing to have the ball at your feet and find passes – so that part was excellent for him. He’s somebody who has learned a lot, from that first year he was here until now; he’s matured a player, he’s matured as a person. Extremely pleased for the two of them.”

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

