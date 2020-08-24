Trio of Atlanta United players perform well in first starts for Glass

Playing different positions than in Atlanta United’s first games, George Bello and Brooks Lennon put in pleasing performances in last week’s 2-0 win against Nashville, according to teammates and interim manager Stephen Glass. Atlanta United will play at Miami on Wednesday.
Bello, an 18-year-old Douglasville resident, played as a left wingback under former manager Frank de Boer. He played as a left fullback against Nashville and led the team with two chances created, tied for the team lead in tackles (two), completed 92 percent of his passes and became the subject of a GIF after he “megged” a Nashville player.
“I said to George after the game this is the type of performance he needs to build on,” goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “The thing with George, we know he’s athletic, we know he’s got the ability, he’s got the talent, but he needs to develop the understanding of the game and how to manage certain situations that he sees in a game. Tonight was close to a complete performance for him.”
Glass praised Bello’s effort because of the number of times he tracked back on defense after supporting the team going forward. Glass said Bello’s final pass could be slightly better and that his defense has improved. Bello played frequently under Glass for Atlanta United 2 last season.
“He did fantastic,” centerback Anton Walkes said. “He’s not playing to the best of his ability, which is good because he has a lot to offer.”
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Lennon, who played right wingback under de Boer, moved into a wide midfielder role on the right that enabled him to get forward more because Franco Escobar played behind him as the fullback. Lennon had one shot and completed 84 percent of his passes.
“It felt great to play as a winger,” Lennon said. “That’s normally where I’ve played my whole life. I felt very comfortable there and it’s a good position for me.”
Lennon said that Glass, who played as winger as a pro at clubs such as Newcastle and Aberdeen, has helped him by being very specific with his instruction. They discuss the runs that Lennon is supposed to make in the opponent’s final one-third and when to stay out wide.
“Every day he pushes me to do the things, which I’ve been trying to do,” Lennon said.
Credit: Curtis Compton
Though not in an entirely new position because he has played on the left side of a three-man centerback grouping, Walkes was another player who was praised by Glass and Guzan for his performance in Saturday’s victory.
Right-footed but playing left centerback in a four-man back line for the first time, Walkes helped the team post its first shutout in the league this season. Glass said Walkes deserves his place in the team because he is training well and is in great condition.
Walkes said repetition is what is helping him train his body to turn and move in ways that make it easier to play the position. As a right-footed player, when he receives the ball, the body’s natural indication is to open toward the middle of the field and make passes in that direction. That can be dangerous if the pass isn’t accurate. Walkes completed 89 percent of his passes against Nashville. The team average was 85 percent.
“It takes some guts because you have to be brave,” Guzan said. “You have to be willing to have the ball at your feet and find passes – so that part was excellent for him. He’s somebody who has learned a lot, from that first year he was here until now; he’s matured a player, he’s matured as a person. Extremely pleased for the two of them.”
xx
Atlanta United coming games
Wednesday at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)
Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
X
Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts
Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker
For more content about Atlanta United:
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com