Toronto 1, Atlanta United 0: What was said

On the confidence level of a striker like Cubo Torres: "I’m sure his confidence level is very high. He’s a top professional who’s a center forward. He knows that goes with the territory that sometimes you don’t score for a little bit. I wouldn’t say he’s missed fantastic chances recently. Obviously, in the first couple matches he was in the team we felt that he missed some chances he should score, and he feels the same. The chance tonight, he has great movement in the box, it’s difficult to get pace on the header. He did a good job of getting that pace on the header. I don’t think it’s an issue with his confidence. He’s a top striker. I’m sure when he gets those opportunities to score again he will take them and help the team win games.”

On how Barco and Moreno played together tonight: “They looked very dangerous. It’s the first time Barco has played in a long time. It’s only Moreno’s second game with the group. For us to get to know how he plays with the players, tonight will be a great help. Now we get a good week of training heading into the D.C. United game. I’m sure you will see a very positive and motivated performance from a team to build on tonight’s performance level.”

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan

On the lesson learned from tonight’s game to take into the final four games and increase the chances of making the playoffs “It’s frustrating because when you put into a game the amount of work that you put in to then concede so late in the game, it’s frustrating. It’s certainly a blow but it’s our job to regroup and get ready to go again next week. That’s the only way. In terms of how do we change, whether you want to say bad luck or what not, change the results, you need to work that much harder in training. We need to find a way to continue to push forward and with the way the last few games have gone, when we get a chance when games are nil-nil, when you get a half-chance we have to try and take it. It’s no secret we’re not getting loads of chances but that’s the game, that’s sports. It’s certainly frustrating. In the sense of the result, but it’s our job to roll our sleeves up and try to pick up points in the last few games and see where we end up.”

On if the team is aware that maybe they are better in transition as opposed to build-up play: “Yeah I mean when you look at us from four or five weeks ago, it was obvious that we were probably taking too many risks trying to build up and with short passes and trying to walk the ball up past the opposition because then we’d turn it over, get punished and then the game would be out of site. I wouldn’t call it direct. I wouldn’t say necessarily it’s transition but having the idea that when we win the ball can our first look be forward, can our first idea be a forward pass, and try and find attacking players and then force the opposition to try and defend instantly, to defend right away. You look at the players in terms of the pace we had on the field. You try to expose a weakness there but if it’s not on to play behind then we need to be able to play underneath. And if you force a back line to drop off two, three, four time, then maybe the fifth time you play underneath and you start to link up with players and bring other players into the game. So it’s a little bit of both and trying to have that savviness of what the game is giving us in certain moments.”

On if there is a boost in confidence or spirit among the players to see Ezequiel Barco and Marcelino Moreno on the field: “Yes, they’re good players. At this moment, we need anybody that can give us ideas and creativity and attacking options. The amount of games that certain players have had to play, it’s certainly not easy. We understand that other teams are doing it but maybe it’s a first-time thing for certain guys in our group so to add them back into the mix is certainly a positive.”

Atlanta United midfielder Mo Adams

On what his role was tonight and his partnership with Eric Remedi: “Glassy asked both of us to kind of be two sixes and to keep the balance and know when one of us will step forward and put pressure on one of their sitting midfielder or when the other one has to keep a look on (Alejandro) Pozuelo dropping in or (Pablo) Piatti coming inside. I think Eric and I did a good job of communicating and sharing the responsibility defensively but also offensively in terms of us getting possession; who drops in and who kind of dictates the game and the other one goes in a pocket further up to try and create space and get on the ball to get forward.”

On why the team is struggling to create scoring chances: “I think it is tough when you are not playing with your DP’s. I think the game changed when Marcelino (Moreno) and (Ezequiel) Barco came in. They showed their creativity in the link-up play between the lines. The received the ball in pockets and turn to play forward. I don’t know the specific answer to your question, but I think it is a team thing, of course. I think we’ve got to be able to move the ball. We do a good job of maybe possessing it and getting the ball to the final third, but when we get around the 18, we need to be more sharp in our decision making, threading passes or making sure we get numbers in the box. There’s no point of putting crosses in when you’ve only got one guy in the box. I think it is a shared responsibility within the team and it is something that we seriously need to improve together. One shot isn’t good enough and it is tough against a team like Toronto, you don’t get many. So, if you do, you got to be able to put them away.”

On how to recover from this game and the team’s confidence level: “When you concede a goal in the 89th minute, it is a pain. It is a tough pill to swallow. I think, for us, we’ve got to pick our heads up. I don’t think it is time to feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve got not many games left. Some of them are winnable, I’d say. So, it is time for us to put points on the board or else it is going to be an extremely disappointing season for us. There is an improvement in our play I’d say the past few games, but we have to create much more chances to be able to score. I think it is not good enough to come here to a place like Toronto and play well and do your thing but when you concede in the 89th minute it just seems like all of your work has kind of gone undone.”

On how the team has improved recently: “I think it is the organization. I remember the game that we played against Orlando, the first one we lost 3-1. It was just too much interchanging. We were following bodies too much; just chasing around. We didn’t have a clear plan when we don’t have the ball. Now it just seems that we look much more comfortable to be able to sit. Everybody knows their responsibility, who presses, who drops off. It saves you energy this way, too. So, when you do get the ball you are able to kind of put your foot on it and get to playing. The organization of the whole backline plus the midfield has been so much better. We had a habit of conceding very early in games and I think we haven’t done that in the past several games.”

Atlanta United coming games

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

