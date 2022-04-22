Things to watch in Atlanta United vs. Miami on Sunday

“I think we’re very confident group, we enjoy playing together,” he said. “And I think you can see that on the field. Everybody likes to have the ball and give each other good opportunities to score, which need executed more often.”

Here are more things to watch:

Who will start at striker? It will be either Dom Dwyer, who scored two goals Wednesday, or Ronaldo Cisneros because Jackson Conway will be with Atlanta United, according to manager Gonzalo Pineda.

Dwyer is more of a poacher, someone who pounces on opportunities. That’s how he scored his two goals Wednesday. One was a header, and the other was the result of him being the first to a loose ball.

Cisneros has more speed and likes to run off the shoulder of defenders into spaces.

Pineda said Miami likes to play in a low block, which indicates that Dwyer may get the nod.

The weather. With a kickoff time of 1:25 p.m., the weather is expected to be hot and humid. The high temperature Sunday is expected to be 83 degrees. Miami 1-2-1 at home.

Pineda said the conditions will factor into some of his decisions. He said the conditions likely will most affect substitutions as players tire.

“That won’t change the style of the team,” he said. “But also taking care of the ball. Let’s make sure that we have more of the ball than them. So they are running, humid and hot, they are, I think, those things are important.”

Defending in transition. Pineda said after Wednesday’s 6-0 win against Chattanooga that the team made mistakes in its transition defense relating to visual cues and covering spaces. He said Friday it will be important to correct those mistakes because Miami is a team that likes to counter and get its fullbacks up the field.

“Obviously, we’ll have a specific tactics and ideas on how to balance the team at the back,” Pineda said.

Pineda said he doesn’t want whoever starts at fullback for his team, likely Brooks Lennon and Andrew Gutman, not to be involved in Atlanta United’s attacks because they are worried about Miami’s fullbacks moving up the field, should the hosts win the ball.

“I want them to have that freedom of mind if they see the space as they go,” he said. “But someone else has to protect and provide balance to the team.”



