Team meeting sparks Atlanta United to win

“It really got recognition that difference in winning and losing is fine,” he said.

Against Dallas, those mistakes weren’t noticeable. The players communicated with each other on the field. It could be heard on the television broadcast throughout the game. Whether defending set pieces, dead balls, counter attacks or build-up play, Dallas seldom had an easy opportunity to score. The team finished with five chances created and just one shot on goal.

“I think you saw people learning from their mistakes, which is what is going to happen,” Glass said.

Atlanta United coming games

Sunday at Chicago (2-7-3), 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 3 at D.C. United (2-5-5), 7 p.m., FSS

Oct. 7 vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSS

Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSS

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSS

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSS

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSS

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSS

