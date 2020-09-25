Status of four Atlanta United players remains undecided

The status for Atlanta United players Ezequiel Barco, Jurgen Damm, Miles Robinson and Matheus Rossetto will be decided after Saturday’s training session, according to interim manager Stephen Glass. The team will play at Chicago on Sunday.
Barco, a midfielder and Designated Player, has missed the past two games with an unspecified leg injury. He is tied for the team lead in goals (2).
Damm, a winger, is close to being able to return, according to Glass, after leaving the Nashville game with a hamstring injury. Damm didn’t appear in the past two games.
Robinson, a centerback, and Rossetto, a midfielder, were subbed off to start the second half of Wednesday’s 1-0 win against Dallas.
Glass said Friday’s training session mostly was about recovery and that Saturday’s would be more of a typical training session. They want to see how the players react.
Jon Gallagher and Jake Mulraney have started in place of Barco the past two games and performed well. Franco Escobar played in Robinson’s place in the second half against Dallas. Rossetto was replaced by Eric Remedi, who moved to defensive midfielder.