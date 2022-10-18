ajc logo
X

Southern Fried Soccer: Wrapping up Atlanta United’s MLS season

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In this episode of the “Southern Fried Soccer” podcast, host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution wraps up Atlanta United’s MLS season. You’ll hear from club Vice President Carlos Bocanegra and manager Gonzalo Pineda.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on twitter @dougrobersonajc, or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons celebrate with beer party 14h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Jeff Sims ‘day to day’ ahead of Georgia Tech-Virginia game
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Casey Hayward may have ‘long-term’ injury
14h ago

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Hawks, De’Andre Hunter agree to four-year, $95M contract extension
8h ago

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Hawks, De’Andre Hunter agree to four-year, $95M contract extension
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What went wrong for the Braves in the NLDS against the Phillies?
The Latest

Credit: AP

Luiz Araujo Atlanta United’s highest-paid player
18h ago
Several key Atlanta United players should return for preseason
With new president coming, Atlanta United’s Carlos Bocanegra unsure of future
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Fulton’s open race pits election skeptic against policy wonk
17h ago
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top