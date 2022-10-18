Southern Fried Soccer: Wrapping up Atlanta United’s MLS season

In this episode of the “Southern Fried Soccer” podcast, host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution wraps up Atlanta United’s MLS season. You’ll hear from club Vice President Carlos Bocanegra and manager Gonzalo Pineda.
