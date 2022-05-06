ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Chicago at Atlanta United

Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon (11) falls on top of CF Montreal's goalkeeper Sebastian Breza during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s MLS game against Chicago on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will kick off at 6:08 p.m. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and Roberson will answer a few of your questions. Please click, share and subscribe.

The podcast can be found:

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

