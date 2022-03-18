Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Montreal

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s MLS game against Montreal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Kick off is at 4 p.m. He also answers your many questions. In this episode, you will also hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and player Thiago Almada. If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. And if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.