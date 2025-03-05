Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Red Bulls

What does it mean? No matter the manager or personnel, Atlanta United almost always has had a problem overcoming the Red Bulls’ man-to-man pressure and counterattacking. Atlanta United did win the most recent meeting, 2-1, and the teams drew 2-2 in the match before that.

Goals

Atlanta United is stuck on three goals scored after being shutout in last week’s 2-0 loss at Charlotte.

The Red Bulls have scored two goals, both coming in last week’s win against Nashville.

What does it mean? Despite the results of each team’s first two matches, it would be surprising if Saturday’s match features few goals. Atlanta United at home (three goals) plays differently than on the road (zero goals). The Red Bulls were shut out in their only road game, a 1-0 loss at Cincinnati.

Expected goals

Atlanta United has 3.24 expected goals this season. Vancouver leads with 6.13.

The Red Bulls have 3.84 expected goals this season. New England is last with 0.86.

What does it mean? Atlanta United has scored as many goals as it should have. The Red Bulls have scored half what it should have.

Expected goals allowed

Atlanta United has 3.9 expected goals allowed. San Diego leads with 0.8.

The Red Bulls has 2.6 expected goal allowed. Chicago is last with 5.4.

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s expected goals allowed was 3.49 after the Montreal match, showing that Charlotte got lucky and adding to the frustration that manager Ronny Deila and players had after the loss. The Red Bulls have allowed one goal.

Key passes

Atlanta United has 25 key passes, second-most in the league. Vancouver leads with 27.

The Red Bulls have 18 key passes. Three teams are tied for the fewest (9).

What does it mean? Twenty-five key passes in two matches is a lot of chances created. Three goals from those chances is a ratio that Deila will want to see improve.

Shots

Atlanta United has 30 shots, fourth most in the league. Vancouver leads with 38.

The Red Bulls have taken 26 shots. The Galaxy are last with 13.

What does it mean? Thirty shots from 25 key passes is a good return. The Red Bulls should feel the same about their ratio.

Atlanta United has 12 shots on goal, tied for third most. San Jose leads with 15.

The Red Bulls have eight shots on goal. New England is last with three.

What does it mean? Three goals from 12 shots on goal, again, is good production. The Red Bulls have the same 1:4 ratio.

Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed

Atlanta United has allowed 23 shots, 11 on goal. San Diego leads with nine shots allowed and St. Louis leads with just one shot on goal allowed.

The Red Bulls have allowed 21 shots, just four on goal, which is tied for third fewest.

What does it mean? Eleven shots on goal from 23 is a lot of shots on goal. The average distance of the shots is 14.3 yards, fifth-closest in the league, according to fbref.com. That means opponents are taking a lot of shots inside Atlanta United’s 18-yard box. That’s not good. The average distance of the shots Atlanta United is taking is 16.8 yards. Chicago leads with an average distance of 13 yards. New England is taking shots from farthest away, 21 yards.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple