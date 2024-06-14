Several locals on U.S. roster for Copa America

Several players with ties to Atlanta were named to the U.S. men’s national team for its coming matches in the Copa America.

Among the players selected by manager Gregg Berhalter were Lilburn’s Sean Johnson, a goalkeeper for Toronto; Powder Springs’ Shaq Moore, a fullback for Nashville; and former Atlanta United player Miles Robinson, a centerback for Cincinnati.

The U.S. will face Bolivia on June 23 in Arlington, Texas, Panama on June 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Uruguay on July 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.