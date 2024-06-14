Several locals on U.S. roster for Copa America

Several players with ties to Atlanta were named to the U.S. men’s national team for its coming matches in the Copa America.
Among the players selected by manager Gregg Berhalter were Lilburn’s Sean Johnson, a goalkeeper for Toronto; Powder Springs’ Shaq Moore, a fullback for Nashville; and former Atlanta United player Miles Robinson, a centerback for Cincinnati.
The U.S. will face Bolivia on June 23 in Arlington, Texas, Panama on June 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Uruguay on July 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Copa America will start Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Argentina, featuring Lionel Messi, playing Canada.
U.S. ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)
GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City/WAL; 9), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 13), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 41)
DEFENDERS (9): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 17/0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 3/0), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 13/0), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 19/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 58/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 18/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 43/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 29/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 11/0)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 39/2), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 13/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 21/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 53/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan; ITA; 37/0), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 28/8), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 11/0)
FORWARDS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 41/8), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 12/3), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 25/10), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 68/29), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 23/5), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 39/6), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 10/4)
