Scouting Atlanta United’s next opponent: Chicago

Atlanta United will continue its 2021 MLS campaign hosting Chicago on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast by the Bally Sports Networks.
Scouting Chicago
Coach: Raphael Wicky.
Formation: Likely a 4-2-3-1.
Record last season: 5-10-8.
Record this season: 0-0-1.
Expected goals for team/opponent last season: 1.69/1.54.
Expected goals for team/opponent this season: 2.24/1.87.
Expected goals for Atlanta United/opponent this season: 0.78/1.18.
Last season’s meetings:
Key players:
Luka Stojanovic, midfielder, 1 goal
Robert Beric, striker, 1 goal, 1 assist
Alvaro Medran, six assists last season
Przemysław Frankowski, three goals las season
Francisco Calvo, centerback
Key matchup for Atlanta United
Whoever starts at striker for Atlanta United vs. Francisco Calvo. Whether it’s Josef Martinez, Lisandro Lopez or Erick Torres, watch their off-the-shoulder runs of Calvo. The centerback is usually very good when playing for the Costa Rican national team and a bit of a mystery when playing in MLS. As you can tell from the team’s expected goal total posted above, Atlanta United’s offense didn’t generate many good scoring chances against Orlando last week. That should change this week if they can take advantage of Calvo.
-
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
-
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 vs. Chicago, 8 p.m., Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast
May 1 at New England, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 9 at Inter Miami, 1 p.m., ABC
May 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox
May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN
June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE
June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN
July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1
July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC
July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, B7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE