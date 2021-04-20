Scouting Atlanta United’s next opponent: Chicago

Expected goals for team/opponent last season: 1.69/1.54.

Expected goals for team/opponent this season: 2.24/1.87.

Expected goals for Atlanta United/opponent this season: 0.78/1.18.

Last season’s meetings:

Chicago 2, Atlanta United 0

Key players:

Luka Stojanovic, midfielder, 1 goal

Robert Beric, striker, 1 goal, 1 assist

Alvaro Medran, six assists last season

Przemysław Frankowski, three goals las season

Francisco Calvo, centerback

Key matchup for Atlanta United

Whoever starts at striker for Atlanta United vs. Francisco Calvo. Whether it’s Josef Martinez, Lisandro Lopez or Erick Torres, watch their off-the-shoulder runs of Calvo. The centerback is usually very good when playing for the Costa Rican national team and a bit of a mystery when playing in MLS. As you can tell from the team’s expected goal total posted above, Atlanta United’s offense didn’t generate many good scoring chances against Orlando last week. That should change this week if they can take advantage of Calvo.

-

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 vs. Chicago, 8 p.m., Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast

May 1 at New England, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 9 at Inter Miami, 1 p.m., ABC

May 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox

May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, B7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE