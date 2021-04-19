ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan collides with Orlando City midfielder Sebas Mendez (8) while blocking his shot on goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan collides with Orlando City midfielder Sebas Mendez (8) while blocking his shot on goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta United Blog | 18 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of the Southern Fried Soccer podcast, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson analyzes Atlanta United’s 0-0 draw with Orlando in Saturday’s MLS game, and answers a lot of your questions about the game and the team’s offense.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 vs. Chicago, 8 p.m., Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast

May 1 at New England, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 9 at Inter Miami, 1 p.m., ABC

May 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox

May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, B7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

