X

Southern Fried Soccer: Chicago 2, Atlanta United 0

Atlanta United was defeated 2-0 by Chicago on Sunday in MLS action at Soldier Field.
Atlanta United was defeated 2-0 by Chicago on Sunday in MLS action at Soldier Field.

Atlanta United Blog | 17 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of the Atlanta United-focused podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) and guest Jason Longshore (@Longshoe) of SoccerDownHere.net discuss the Five Stripes' 2-0 loss at Chicago on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Atlanta United coming games

Oct. 3 at D.C. United (2-5-5), 7 p.m., FSS

Oct. 7 vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSS

Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSS

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSS

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSS

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSS

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSS

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com

About the Author

ajc.com

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.