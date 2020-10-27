Robinson likely Atlanta United player who tested positive for COVID-19

Interim manager Stephen Glass on Monday said that there were no injuries that would prevent any players who were available for D.C. United to not be available to play against Orlando.

Robinson, 23, has started 15 games as part of 16 appearances this season. The centerback was one of the better defenders in MLS last season, finishing top five in the league’s defender of the year voting.

Atlanta United’s other centerbacks include Fernando Meza, Anton Walkes, Franco Escobar, Laurence Wyke and George Campbell.