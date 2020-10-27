Robinson likely Atlanta United player who tested positive for COVID-19

Miles Robinson is one of two players listed as “Not Medically Cleared to Play” on Atlanta United’s injury report for Wednesday’s game at Orlando, making it likely that he’s the player who twice tested positive for COVID-19.
Robinson played in Saturday’s game against D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The team said on Monday that the player who tested positive was asymptomatic. The player tested positive on Sunday and then again on Monday. The rest of the team was tested on Sunday and is scheduled to be tested again Tuesday.
The team declined to comment on Tuesday.
The other player listed on the injury report is Josef Martinez, who is out for the season.
Interim manager Stephen Glass on Monday said that there were no injuries that would prevent any players who were available for D.C. United to not be available to play against Orlando.
Robinson, 23, has started 15 games as part of 16 appearances this season. The centerback was one of the better defenders in MLS last season, finishing top five in the league’s defender of the year voting.
Atlanta United’s other centerbacks include Fernando Meza, Anton Walkes, Franco Escobar, Laurence Wyke and George Campbell.