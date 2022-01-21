Robinson, Lennon called up by USMNT for World Cup qualifiers

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

The team will play El Salvador on Jan. 27, Canada on Jan. 30 and Honduras on Feb. 2. The U.S. has 15 points and is second in the CONCACAF table. It trails Canada by one point and leads Mexico by one point with six games remaining. The top three nations will qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Robinson, 24, has made 87 appearances for the Five Stripes. The centerback has 15 appearances with three goals scored for the U.S.