Robinson, Lennon called up by USMNT for World Cup qualifiers

Atlanta United players Miles Robinson and Brooks Lennon were called to the U.S. men’s national team for its coming World Cup qualifying games by manager Gregg Berhalter on Friday.
The team will play El Salvador on Jan. 27, Canada on Jan. 30 and Honduras on Feb. 2. The U.S. has 15 points and is second in the CONCACAF table. It trails Canada by one point and leads Mexico by one point with six games remaining. The top three nations will qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
Robinson, 24, has made 87 appearances for the Five Stripes. The centerback has 15 appearances with three goals scored for the U.S.
Lennon, 24, has made 55 appearances for Atlanta United, mostly as a left fullback or winger. He has one appearance for the U.S.
George Bello, who was in the January camp with the other two players, wasn’t called to the team.
Other Atlanta United players called up by national teams include Josef Martinez and Ronald Hernandez, who were called up by Venezuela for its World Cup qualifying matches, and Machop Chol, who was called up by South Sudan.
Venezuela will play at home against Bolivia on Jan. 28 and at Uruguay on Feb. 1. The Vinotinto are in 10th in CONMEBOL, with four matches remaining in the qualifying cycle. Martínez has made 58 appearances for Venezuela with 12 goals and three assists. Hernández has 27 appearances for Venezuela with one goal and one assist.
South Sudan will play Kuwait on Jan. 28 and Uzbekistan on Jan. 31 in Dubai.
Also called to the camp were Lilburn’s Sean Johnson and Lawrenceville’s Walker Zimmerman.
The U.S. men’s roster
Name (appearances/goals)
Goalkeepers (4): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 26/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 13/0)
Defenders (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 22/1), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 15/2), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 1/0), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 8/0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER; 6/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 19/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 15/3), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 71/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 23/2)
Midfielders (7): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 45/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 22/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 4/0), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution; 33/8), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 28/8), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 11/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 30/0)
Forwards (8): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 15/5), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 42/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 5/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 40/10), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg/GER; 7/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 42/17), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 18/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 66/14)
