River Plate confirms acquisition of Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco

River Plate confirmed Saturday on Twitter the acquisition of Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco, likely wrapping up the player’s quizzical career with the Five Stripes.
Atlanta United has yet to confirm.
The acquisition reportedly is a loan. Reports from South America have River Plate holding an option to purchase Barco for between $7-8 million, almost half of what Atlanta United paid to acquire the player from Independiente before the 2018 season.
Part of the lack of a return can be blamed on a transfer market depressed by COVID-19. Part can be blamed on a lack of suitors in Europe, which traditionally drives up prices for players. And part can be blamed on Barco never developing into the dominating player most thought he would become while with Atlanta United.
Barco would run himself into the ground for the team in training sessions and games, but that effort didn’t always translate into the impactful stats expected of a Designated Player in MLS. Playing for six managers, Barco’s final stats: 81 appearances in regular-season games, 64 starts, 17 goals and 17 assists. The club won three trophies while Barco was on the roster.
Loaning Barco opens a DP spot on Atlanta United’s roster that likely will be filled by Thiago Almada, who as when Barco was signed an 18-year-old, is considered one of the bright young stars in South America. Atlanta United has declined to provide updates on Almada, other than it holds his MLS rights.
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
