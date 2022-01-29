River Plate confirms acquisition of Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco

Part of the lack of a return can be blamed on a transfer market depressed by COVID-19. Part can be blamed on a lack of suitors in Europe, which traditionally drives up prices for players. And part can be blamed on Barco never developing into the dominating player most thought he would become while with Atlanta United.

Barco would run himself into the ground for the team in training sessions and games, but that effort didn’t always translate into the impactful stats expected of a Designated Player in MLS. Playing for six managers, Barco’s final stats: 81 appearances in regular-season games, 64 starts, 17 goals and 17 assists. The club won three trophies while Barco was on the roster.