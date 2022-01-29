Hamburger icon
River Plate confirms acquisition of Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco

Sept. 18, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) reacts after scoring a goal off of a free kick during the first half against D.C. United at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

River Plate confirmed Saturday on Twitter the acquisition of Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco, likely wrapping up the player’s quizzical career with the Five Stripes.

Atlanta United has yet to confirm.

The acquisition reportedly is a loan. Reports from South America have River Plate holding an option to purchase Barco for between $7-8 million, almost half of what Atlanta United paid to acquire the player from Independiente before the 2018 season.

Part of the lack of a return can be blamed on a transfer market depressed by COVID-19. Part can be blamed on a lack of suitors in Europe, which traditionally drives up prices for players. And part can be blamed on Barco never developing into the dominating player most thought he would become while with Atlanta United.

Barco would run himself into the ground for the team in training sessions and games, but that effort didn’t always translate into the impactful stats expected of a Designated Player in MLS. Playing for six managers, Barco’s final stats: 81 appearances in regular-season games, 64 starts, 17 goals and 17 assists. The club won three trophies while Barco was on the roster.

Loaning Barco opens a DP spot on Atlanta United’s roster that likely will be filled by Thiago Almada, who as when Barco was signed an 18-year-old, is considered one of the bright young stars in South America. Atlanta United has declined to provide updates on Almada, other than it holds his MLS rights.

