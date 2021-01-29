Quick looks at Atlanta United’s possible opponents in Champions League

Atlanta United’s pool of possible opponents in the Champions League was unveiled by CONCACAF on Thursday.
The draw will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10. The first round of games are scheduled for April 6-8 with the return legs April 13-15.
The Five Stripes will face one of these teams: Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica), LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica), Club Atletico Pantoja (Dominican Republic), Arcahaie FC (Haiti), CD Marathon (Honduras), CD Olimpia (Honduras), Club Leon (Mexico) or Real Esteli FC (Nicaragua).
Atlanta United has not faced any of these teams in its two previous appearances in the Champions League.
A quick look at the teams:
Deportivo Saprissa
How qualified: 2020 CONCACAF League finalist.
Previous appearances: 9.
Best finish: 2010-11 semifinals.
Home stadium: Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma (23,112).
Manager: Walter Centeno.
LD Alajuelense
How qualified: 2020 CONCACAF League finalist.
Previous appearances: 5.
Best finish: 2014-15 semifinals.
Home stadium: Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto (17,895).
Manager: Andres Carevic.
Club Atletico Pantoja
How qualified: Highest ranked team from 2020 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship.
Previous appearances: 1.
Best finish: 2019 Round of 16.
Home stadium: Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. (27,000).
Manager: David Escandell.
Arcahaie
How qualified: 2020 CONCACAF League worse-ranked semifinalist.
Previous appearances: 0.
Best finish: N/A.
Home stadium: Parc Saint-Yves (1,000).
Manager: Gabriel Michel.
CD Marathon
How qualified: 2020 CONCACAF League worse-ranked play-in winner.
Previous appearances: 5.
Best finish: 2009-10 Quarterfinals.
Home stadium: Estadio Yankel Rosenthal (5,500).
Manager: Hector Vargas.
CD Olimpia
How qualified: 2020 CONCACAF League better-ranked play-in round winner.
Previous appearances: 11.
Best finish: 2020 Semifinals.
Home stadium: Estadio Tiburcio Carias Andino (35,00).
Manager: Pedro Trogilo.
Club Leon
How qualified: 2020 Clausura second-place finisher at time league was suspended.
Previous appearances: 2.
Best finish: 2020 Round of 16.
Home stadium: Estadio Leon (23,851).
Manager: Ignacio Ambriz.
Real Esteli FC
How qualified: 2020 CONCACAF League better-ranked play-in round winner.
Previous appearances: 6.
Best finish: 2016-17.
Home stadium: Estadio Independencia (5,000).
Manager: Holver Flores.