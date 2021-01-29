Quick looks at Atlanta United’s possible opponents in Champions League

The draw will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10. The first round of games are scheduled for April 6-8 with the return legs April 13-15.

The Five Stripes will face one of these teams: Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica), LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica), Club Atletico Pantoja (Dominican Republic), Arcahaie FC (Haiti), CD Marathon (Honduras), CD Olimpia (Honduras), Club Leon (Mexico) or Real Esteli FC (Nicaragua).