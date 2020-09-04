X

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Orlando

August 29, 2020 Atlanta - Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) and Atlanta United defender Jeff Larentowicz (18) battle for the ball during the second half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Orlando City won 3-1 over the Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A formation change?

Atlanta United will play Orlando at Exploria Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast by Fox, can be heard on 92.9FM and/or you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on twitter (@DougRobersonAJC).

Atlanta United is in a pickle.

It has scored just one goal this season against a team that isn’t Cincinnati or Nashville. That one goal came against Orlando in last week’s 3-1 loss. It came with the Lions leading 2-1. They quickly added a third after the Five Stripes made the game interesting. They scored those first two goals while several starters were on the bench.

It seems likely those starters will be in Orlando’s lineup on Saturday.

Atlanta United must match them with its best team.

Here is Roberson’s predicted starting 11:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right fullback Franco Escobar

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Anton Walkes

Left fullback George Bello

Defensive midfielder Jeff Larentowicz, who wasn’t in the gameday roster for the draw with Inter Miami

Central Midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Left midfielder Ezequiel Barco

Right midfielder Jurgen Damm, because Brooks Lennon needs a rest.

Striker Erick Torres

Striker Adam Jahn

Yes, I think Atlanta United will make a change to a 4-4-2 and play with two strikers. The single striker system that works so well with Josef Martinez isn’t working as well with anyone else.

What do you think about this 11?

Please share your predicted 11 on twitter.

Atlanta United coming games

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 9 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

