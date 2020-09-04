Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Orlando

Here is Roberson’s predicted starting 11:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right fullback Franco Escobar

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Anton Walkes

Left fullback George Bello

Defensive midfielder Jeff Larentowicz, who wasn’t in the gameday roster for the draw with Inter Miami

Central Midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Left midfielder Ezequiel Barco

Right midfielder Jurgen Damm, because Brooks Lennon needs a rest.

Striker Erick Torres

Striker Adam Jahn

Yes, I think Atlanta United will make a change to a 4-4-2 and play with two strikers. The single striker system that works so well with Josef Martinez isn’t working as well with anyone else.

What do you think about this 11?

Atlanta United coming games

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 9 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

