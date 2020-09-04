Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Orlando

Atlanta United will play Orlando at Exploria Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast by Fox, can be heard on 92.9FM and/or you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on twitter (@DougRobersonAJC).
Atlanta United is in a pickle.
It has scored just one goal this season against a team that isn’t Cincinnati or Nashville. That one goal came against Orlando in last week’s 3-1 loss. It came with the Lions leading 2-1. They quickly added a third after the Five Stripes made the game interesting. They scored those first two goals while several starters were on the bench.
It seems likely those starters will be in Orlando’s lineup on Saturday.
Atlanta United must match them with its best team.
Here is Roberson’s predicted starting 11:
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right fullback Franco Escobar
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback Anton Walkes
Left fullback George Bello
Defensive midfielder Jeff Larentowicz, who wasn’t in the gameday roster for the draw with Inter Miami
Central Midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Left midfielder Ezequiel Barco
Right midfielder Jurgen Damm, because Brooks Lennon needs a rest.
Striker Erick Torres
Striker Adam Jahn
Yes, I think Atlanta United will make a change to a 4-4-2 and play with two strikers. The single striker system that works so well with Josef Martinez isn’t working as well with anyone else.
What do you think about this 11?
Please share your predicted 11 on twitter.
―
Atlanta United coming games
Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 9 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
―
