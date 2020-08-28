X

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Orlando

May 12, 2019 Atlanta: Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson trys to head a corner kick into the net against a host of Orlando City defenders during the first half in a MLS soccer match on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta United | 29 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United (3-3-0) will play Orlando on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Univision, can be heard on the radio at 92.9FM, and/or you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC.

Atlanta United defeated Nashville 2-0 last week and its game against Miami on Wednesday was postponed because of the players’ boycott. Orlando (3-2-2) defeated Nashville 3-1 on Wednesday.

Here is Doug Roberson’s predicted starting 11 for Atlanta United for Saturday’s game:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Anton Walkes

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback George Bello

Defensive midfielder Eric Remedi

Defensive midfielder Mo Adams

Right midfielder Manuel Castro

Central midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Left midfielder Pity Martinez

Striker Erick Torres

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

