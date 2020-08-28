Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Orlando

Atlanta United (3-3-0) will play Orlando on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Univision, can be heard on the radio at 92.9FM, and/or you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC.
Atlanta United defeated Nashville 2-0 last week and its game against Miami on Wednesday was postponed because of the players’ boycott. Orlando (3-2-2) defeated Nashville 3-1 on Wednesday.
Here is Doug Roberson’s predicted starting 11 for Atlanta United for Saturday’s game:
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback Anton Walkes
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback George Bello
Defensive midfielder Eric Remedi
Defensive midfielder Mo Adams
Right midfielder Manuel Castro
Central midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Left midfielder Pity Martinez
Striker Erick Torres
Atlanta United coming games
Saturday vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)
Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
