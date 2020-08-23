Pity Martinez shines for Atlanta United

“He was brilliant tonight,” manager Stephen Glass said.

The second goal was a direct result of Martinez’s work rate, according to Glass. The play started with Mo Adams pressuring the ball in Atlanta United’s final third. Martinez picked up the loose ball and passed it 30 yards down the field to Erick Torres.

Martinez and Adams then sprinted some 50 yards toward Nashville’s goal. Torres played Adams deep into Nashville’s penalty box. Adams spun and passed it back to Martinez, who one-timed a shot past a flapping Willis into the near corner.

“If he’s not working he doesn’t score that second goal,” Glass said.

Martinez kept focusing on the team’s attitude in his post-match comments.

“I said it Thursday, we had a very bad performance in Orlando,” he said. “No will. Obviously, without fans and not having that nice pressure that we get from our fans makes it difficult but there are no excuses. We were very bad in Orlando and needed to change our image. Whoever is the coach. This is for us. It’s for the fans. That they always support us. As I said Thursday, we had to change the attitude. With that, the team will have enough with the quality of players that we have. It was that, the attitude, and wanting to win, and today we showed it.”

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

