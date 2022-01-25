Gonzalo Pineda happy with Atlanta United after first friendly

Tuesday’s first team consisted of goalkeeper Brad Guzan, centerbacks Alan Franco and George Campbell, fullbacks Andrew Gutman and Aiden McFadden, midfielders Ozzie Alonso and Matheus Rossetto, attacking midfielder Wolff, left winger Erik Centeno, the team’s first-round draft pick, right winger Luiz Araujo and Conway at striker.

Wolff gave Atlanta United a 1-0 lead in the third minute with a header. The play started with Araujo dribbling toward the middle of the field near the top of the penalty box. He passed to Centeno, whose shot was deflected by the goalkeeper. Wolff was the first to react, putting the ball into the goal from just a few yards away.

“I really liked the numbers we had today,” Pineda said. “Inside the box is something that we didn’t have a lot last year is one of our points to prove this year. And we were pleased that Tyler, Jackson and the opposite winger, the opposite fullback, were inside the box when we were crossing the ball and that presence inside is what gave us the chances to score many goals.”

Atlanta United increased its lead to 2-0 in the 15th minute and Wolff and Araujo were again involved. Following a Storm corner kick. Wolff hit a long pass from the corner up the right sideline to break pressure. Araujo reached the ball, turned and ran at the Storm’s centerbacks. Conway timed a run very well to avoid being offside. Araujo played the ball into space, leaving Conway with only the goalkeeper to beat. He hit a right-footed shot to the goalkeeper’s left.

“These are the games where you can act like a chicken with the head cut off, just running around, that takes you to match fitness,” Conway said. “And that’s really important. Creating that chemistry with your teammates.”

Also impressive from the first team were Alonso, who signed as a free agent, and Gutman, who spent last season on loan with the New York Red Bulls.

Pineda said he liked how aggressive Alonso was with his pressure and how he was pushing everyone forward. Pineda said Gutman has a tough mentality is very aggressive on and off the ball, which may be a result of playing in the Red Bulls system last season. Pineda said they are teaching Gutman what they want from the fullbacks, which is to play box to box, what areas to attack and the defensive shifts.

“He listens,” Pineda said. “He’s coachable, and he’s smart. He has all the tools to be able to play it.

The second team was composed of goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, centerbacks Alex De John and Noah Cobb, from the team’s academy, fullbacks Bryce Washington and Mikey Ambrose, midfielders Franco Ibarra, Amar Sejdic, Robbie Mertz and Darwin Matheus, from Atlanta United 2, and Daniel Bloyou, a draft pick, and striker Tolo Showunmi, another draft pick.

