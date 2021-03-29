New U.S. Open Cup format announced

If Atlanta United doesn’t get off to a good start in league play it may not get a chance to defend its U.S. Open Cup title won in 2019, according to a new format announced by U.S. Soccer on Monday.
The Open Cup committee announced that the first round of the tournament isn’t going to be played because of concerns related to COVID. The tournament will now feature 16 teams, including eight from MLS. The eight will be decided by the teams that started this season with the most points per game as of May 3.
The Round of 16 is scheduled to begin May 18 and 19. Atlanta United will play at Orlando, at home against Chicago and at New England before the draw is held.
Atlanta United remains the tournament’s defending champ because it was cancelled last year because of COVID.
The remaining eight teams in the tournament will be composed of four form the USL Championship — El Paso Locomotive, Louisville City, Phoenix Rising and the Tampa Bay Rowdies — two from the NISA and USL League One — Detroit City (NISA) and Greenville Triumph (USL L1) — and two teams will be randomly selected from an Open Division local qualifier, NPSL, USL League Two and U.S. Soccer Adult Association.
Once the group of 16 is set, teams will be pooled geographically into fours, with two MLS teams and two lower-level clubs. The draw is scheduled for May 4. There will be draws for the semifinals and final. The championship is scheduled to be held June 29 or 30. The semifinals are scheduled June 15 and 16. The quarterfinals are scheduled to be May 18 and 19.
If there are MLS teams tied on points per game, the league announced this set of tiebreakers:
- Goal Differential (GD) per match (goals for per match minus goals against per match);
- Goals for (GF) per match;
- Fewest disciplinary points per match;
- Away goals differential per away match (away goals for per away match minus away goals against per away match);
- Away goals for per away match;
- Home goals differential per home match (home goals for per home match minus home goals against per home match);
- Home goals for per home match;
- Coin toss (tie of two clubs) or drawing of lots (tie of three or more clubs)