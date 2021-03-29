New U.S. Open Cup format announced

The Open Cup committee announced that the first round of the tournament isn’t going to be played because of concerns related to COVID. The tournament will now feature 16 teams, including eight from MLS. The eight will be decided by the teams that started this season with the most points per game as of May 3.

The Round of 16 is scheduled to begin May 18 and 19. Atlanta United will play at Orlando, at home against Chicago and at New England before the draw is held.