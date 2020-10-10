X

Moreno scheduled for first Atlanta United start

Atlanta United introduced Marcelino Moreno on Thursday.

Credit: Atlanta United

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Marcelino Moreno is scheduled to make his first start for Atlanta United in tonight’s game against New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Moreno, who was introduced on Thursday, has yet to train with the team. He has trained by himself during his COVID-19 quarantine.

Interim manager Stephen Glass went with a speedy lineup, also including Jurgen Damm, one of the world’s fastest players, Jake Mulraney, Jon Gallagher, George Bello and Franco Escobar.

Also in the 11 are Brad Guzan, Anton Walkes, Emerson Hyndman, Brooks Lennon and Jeff Larentowicz.

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

