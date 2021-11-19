MLS expansion draft set, Atlanta United may have concerns

The MLS expansion draft for Charlotte FC is scheduled to be held Dec. 14.
Charlotte will be allowed to select as many as five players.
Each team, including Atlanta United, will protect 12 players from its Senior, Supplemental and Reserve rosters. Any team that has a player claimed will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money. Each team can lose no more than one player.
The list of players available for Charlotte to select will be announced by the league on Dec. 13.
Of interest to Atlanta United supporters, Designated Players and Under-22 Initiative signings are not automatically protected. Atlanta United has three DPS, Josef Martinez, Ezequiel Barco and Luiz Araujo, and three U-22 signings, Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Erik Lopez.
Generation Adidas and Homegrown signings are protected. George Bello, George Campbell, Jackson Conway, Machop Chol, Bryce Washington, Efrain Morales and Tyler Wolff are Homegrown players.
Atlanta must choose to protect 12 of these players:
Mo Adams
Mikey Ambrose
Luiz Araujo
Ezequiel Barco
Josh Bauer
Jurgen Damm
Alex De John
Franco Escobar
Alan Franco
Brad Guzan
Ronald Hernandez
Emerson Hyndman
Franco Ibarra
Alec Kann
Brooks Lennon
Ben Lundgaard
Erik Lopez
Josef Martinez
Marcelino Moreno
Jake Mulraney
Miles Robinson
Matheus Rossetto
Amar Sejdic
Santiago Sosa
Erick Torres
Anton Walkes
About the Author