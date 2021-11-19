ajc logo
MLS expansion draft set, Atlanta United may have concerns

Atlanta United starting 11 - led by goalkeeper Brad Guzan (in green) - huddle before match against Nashville Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United starting 11 - led by goalkeeper Brad Guzan (in green) - huddle before match against Nashville Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

The MLS expansion draft for Charlotte FC is scheduled to be held Dec. 14.

Charlotte will be allowed to select as many as five players.

Each team, including Atlanta United, will protect 12 players from its Senior, Supplemental and Reserve rosters. Any team that has a player claimed will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money. Each team can lose no more than one player.

The list of players available for Charlotte to select will be announced by the league on Dec. 13.

Of interest to Atlanta United supporters, Designated Players and Under-22 Initiative signings are not automatically protected. Atlanta United has three DPS, Josef Martinez, Ezequiel Barco and Luiz Araujo, and three U-22 signings, Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Erik Lopez.

Generation Adidas and Homegrown signings are protected. George Bello, George Campbell, Jackson Conway, Machop Chol, Bryce Washington, Efrain Morales and Tyler Wolff are Homegrown players.

Atlanta must choose to protect 12 of these players:

Mo Adams

Mikey Ambrose

Luiz Araujo

Ezequiel Barco

Josh Bauer

Jurgen Damm

Alex De John

Franco Escobar

Alan Franco

Brad Guzan

Ronald Hernandez

Emerson Hyndman

Franco Ibarra

Alec Kann

Brooks Lennon

Ben Lundgaard

Erik Lopez

Josef Martinez

Marcelino Moreno

Jake Mulraney

Miles Robinson

Matheus Rossetto

Amar Sejdic

Santiago Sosa

Erick Torres

Anton Walkes

