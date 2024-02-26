Atlanta may be part of U.S./Mexico bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

Atlanta is potentially one of eight cities in the U.S., along with five in Mexico. Atlanta was the first site visited.

“Obviously, we’re excited about Atlanta given it’s our new home for U.S. Soccer and an incredible stadium here and will be a big opportunity to show the world how much Atlanta and North America and Mexico love women’s soccer,” USSF CEO JT Batson said on Monday.

There will be at least 10 cities included in the bid. Some will also be hosting the 2026 World Cup. Atlanta is scheduled to host eight games in that tournament. USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone said they started the tour in Atlanta because of the Federation’s planned move to Fayette County, as well as how much it and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank has done for soccer.

“They’re excited about the approach of how we’re trying to elevate this beyond anything that’s ever been done for women’s sports,” Batson said.

FIFA is scheduled to vote on the host site May 17 in Thailand.

Atlanta will get a sort of trial run when it hosts the SheBelieves Cup on April 6 with four of the world’s best teams, the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Japan, competing in April. The second round will be played in Columbus, Ohio. The matches in Atlanta have already set a tournament record for ticket sales.

“It’s a big, big day for showcasing Atlanta and general support of women’s soccer in the U.S.,” Batson said. “And we want to prove to the world that we can sell out huge stadiums for women’s soccer.”

FMF President Ivan Sisniega said he believes the joint bid will be successful because both countries have popular women’s leagues, which he speaks to the success the countries have in promoting the sport.

“For us, it’s an aspiration on the on the sports side to to become as good as the U.S. has been in women’s football, our team is certainly on the rise,” he said. “And so we just think that together, we can really contribute to promoting women’s football all over the world.”

Parlow Cone said among the reasons she believes the bid, dubbed “New Heights,” because she said they project it will generate unprecedented income that FIFA can use to grow the women’s game in its 211 members.

“So we’re not looking to just elevate the game here in the US and Mexico, we’re looking to elevate the game globally,” she said.

Batson said he saw advantages in the U.S., Mexico and Canada hosting the 2026 World Cup, and the U.S. and Mexico potentially hosting the Women’s World Cup. He noted that the International Broadcast Center wouldn’t have to be built twice, sponsorships could be sold as a package and other infrastructure investments that may be needed could be used more than once.

“It’s a great litmus test for, are we delivering equal experiences?” he said. “And so we believe you can, we believe you should. And it’s going to be an incredible opportunity to show the world that you can do it. So we’re really excited about that.”

